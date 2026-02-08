Lloyds Metals and Energy funds higher studies of 24 students from Gadchiroli in Australia

Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) A total of 24 students from remote parts of Gadchiroli will pursue higher education at Curtin University in Australia as part of a CSR initiative by Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd.

Currently, ten students from two batches are studying in Perth and completed one year of studies, while 14 additional students have secured visas and will commence their programs shortly, according to a release.

The students have been enrolled in various prestigious professional Engineering and Management courses at Curtin University, it said.

The release said the successful graduates will be offered employment at LMEL with international-standard roles and will later be eligible for Employee Share Ownership Plans (ESOPs).

Following the commencement of full-scale operations at the Surjagad iron ore mines, LMEL, under the leadership of Managing Director B Prabhakaran, has translated industrial growth into long-term social impact through global education opportunities for local youth, it said.

On the occasion of the valedictory event of Advantage Vidarbha, students were handed over the boarding passes by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Prabhakaran.

Gadkari lauded the initiative and expressed confidence that soon Gadchiroli may see universities of international standards.

The release said that under the Lloyds' Curtin Fully Sponsored Educational Program' LMEL is covering 100 per cent tuition fees, accommodation, living expenses, travel, and administrative costs.

The company is investing approximately Rs 50 lakh per student per year, with total investment per student ranging between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore, the release added.

The Curtin sponsorship program is being implemented through the Lloyds Infinite Foundation.

Addressing the media at the Advantage Vidarbha concluding ceremony, Prabhakaran said the program reflects his responsibility towards the people of Gadchiroli and his determination to create sustainable futures for a region long affected by extremism. PTI CLS NSK