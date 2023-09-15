LNJP Hospital doctor attacked, robbed in Delhi; 2 arrested

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A doctor at LNJP Hospital was attacked by two men who robbed her purse and mobile phone in central Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Tushar (21), a resident of staff quarters, Maulana Azad Medical College, and Mohammad Umar (24), a resident of Nai Basti, Bada Hindu Rao, they said.

According to the police, Tushar hit the doctor on her head when she was crossing a road late in the evening and robbed her purse containing a mobile phone and other documents.

Umar, who was waiting near the spot, helped him escape after the spot, they said, adding the snatched phone was activated with a new SIM card which was immediately traced and the police nabbed the accused and recovered the phone.

Tushar is a drug addict and was previously involved in a theft case. Umar is an e-rickshaw driver, police said. PTI NIT MNK NB