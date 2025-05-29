LNJP Hospital first Delhi govt-run facility to establish medical genetics dept: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) LNJP Hospital has become the first Delhi government hospital to establish a medical genetics department, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday as she inaugurated the facility.

Besides the genetics ward, Gupta also inaugurated a Lactation Management Unit and Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) lab at the state-run hospital.

Gupta said the government is consistently working to enhance Delhi’s healthcare system.

“Our goal is to ensure accessible, high-quality, and timely medical services for every citizen -- regardless of age, background, or region. A healthy Delhi is the foundation of a developed Delhi. With this vision, three highly advanced health services have been launched, setting a new milestone in the city’s medical infrastructure,” she said.

Gupta said it is the first Delhi government hospital to establish a medical genetics department. It is the fourth such department among NMC-recognised colleges across India and the second to be linked with a Centre of Excellence for Rare Genetic Disorders, she added.

"This department will provide comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and counselling services to patients with rare and complex genetic disorders. It will also be possible to treat newborn who have serious genetic diseases. Apart from this, the department is capable of providing care from prenatal stages to old age," she said.

Gupta said there are extraordinary machines in the unit that will aid in research on genetic disorders.

"I am happy that this department will not only treat genetic diseases but also carry out research on them. By using just a single drop of blood and advanced machines, this unit will also conduct research," she added.

Gupta said the Lactation Management Unit (LMU) is designed to serve preterm, low-birth-weight, and critically ill new-borns.

It will offer breastfeeding counselling, safe milk collection and storage, and hospital-grade breast pumps for mothers.

By ensuring the availability of 'donor human milk', the unit will help reduce the risk of neonatal sepsis and other complications, she said.

Emphasising the importance of establishing a ‘lactation management unit’, she said it will ensure that needy infants receive life-saving nourishment, thereby helping reduce malnutrition and infant mortality.

Explaining the objective of setting up the Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) Lab, she said that NAT is a highly sensitive diagnostic method capable of detecting viral infections like HIV, Hepatitis B, and C at an early stage.

"This is the first Delhi government hospital to implement NAT technology. Previously, blood screening reports took up to 45 days but now they will be available within two days. This advancement is expected to save hundreds of lives annually by improving the safety and reliability of blood transfusions. The facility will benefit patients of all age groups -- from newborn to the elderly," she added. Gupta criticised the healthcare infrastructure inherited from previous governments, calling it "deeply concerning." Noting that WHO recommends a minimum of two beds per 1,000 population, she said there are 0.42 beds available.

"It means there is not even one bed available per 1000 people. Now the Delhi government aims to ensure at least three beds per 1,000 people within the next five years," she said.

To address the chronic shortage of medicines, staff, and medical equipment, the government has already begun taking concrete steps, she said.

A centralised and transparent drug procurement system has been introduced to ensure the timely availability of essential medicines. The recruitment process for doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other support staff is being expedited to fill all vacant posts in government hospitals without delay, she added.

CM Gupta also expressed concern over the lack of diagnostic equipment in government hospitals.

Many still do not have access to basic facilities like MRI and CT scans.

"Shockingly, the entire Delhi government health system currently operates with only few functional MRI machines," she said.

Terming it “shameful”, she assured that all necessary technical equipment will soon be made available in hospitals across the capital.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh stressed that all pending healthcare infrastructure projects will be completed soon and dedicated to the public. PTI SLB SLB MNK MNK