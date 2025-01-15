LNJP Hospital technician arrested for alleged sexual assault

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman has accused a technician at LNJP Hospital of sexual assault, leading to his arrest in central Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In a statement, police said the victim and the accused knew each other for the past four-five months.

The complainant recently discovered that the accused who claimed to be unmarried was already married, according to the statement.

Police said they are investigating interactions between them to gather more evidence.

Advertisment

Based on the woman's complaint filed at the IP Estate Police Station, a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and the accused was taken into custody, it further said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY