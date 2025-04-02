L&O is directly related to investment, development and job creation: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that law and order is directly related to investment, development and job creation, as he asserted that the police have a "very big" role in maintaining it.

Calling on the police to curb cyber crimes using technology, he asked them to take a vow to uproot the drug network in the state.

He was speaking during the presentation of the Chief Minister's Medal to recipients at the Police Flag Day celebration here.

"Law and order and investment, development and job creation are directly related to each other. Unemployment is becoming a very big problem. To manage this, law and order and peace should be maintained well," Siddaramaiah said.

"The number of crimes has been decreasing in the last two years. It should decrease further," he said.

Cyber crimes are increasing widely due to the development of technology, the CM said, as he called for curbing them using technology.

"My goal is to make the state drug-free. For this, we have to work hard," he said, as he called for the police to take a vow to uproot the drug network.

Noting that the government is always ready to fulfill the needs and demands of the police, the chief minister said, "We will always be with you. But we will not tolerate dereliction of duty. Manage the police beat system more effectively." "Goondaism and rowdyism should be brought to a complete halt. The government is ready to provide necessary cooperation and facilities," he added.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Umashankar and State Director General of Police Alok Mohan, were among others present. PTI KSU KH