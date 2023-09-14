Loader at Delhi airport arrested for stealing valuables from passengers' bags

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A loader at the IGI airport was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from the bags of several passengers, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a complainant stated that he was going to Halifax, Canada along with his family and they were taking wheelchair assistance from an airline. The passenger was carrying an iPhone14 Pro Max in his luggage to gift it to his son in Canada.

He alleged that while they were keeping the same in their luggage during the check-in process, the person assisting them with the wheelchair was observing them. Later, when he reached Canada and received the luggage, he realised that the lock of the bag was removed and the iPhone was missing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Police checked the CCTV footage and interrogated the whole batch of loaders working on that shift. Later, one of the loaders of BWFS identified as Neeraj Kumar, a Qutab Vihar resident, broke down and confessed to the theft, the DCP said.

On sustained interrogation, he further disclosed that he had stolen many more items from the luggage of several passengers in the past and various staff of different airlines have helped him to do so, police said.

During interrogation, it came to light that the airlines are not following the periodic guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, time and again and are working hand in glove with these thieves, they said.

Majorly, the role of the officials of two airlines has come to light. To curb such incidents of thefts in the airlines, the responsible officials of the concerned airlines are being interrogated and charge-sheeted, police said.

Apart from the iPhone, 13 high-end branded wristwatches were also recovered from the accused, they said.

According to the police, 25 people involved in baggage thefts have been arrested in 2023 so far and extensive recoveries have been made from them. PTI NIT BM NB NB