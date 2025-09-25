Loan default case: Kuwait Bank sues 13 expat nurses from Kerala

Kochi, Sep 25 (PTI) The police have registered cases against 13 nurses from Kerala who defaulted on loans from Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait while working in the Gulf, bank representatives said on Thursday.

Earlier, another financial institution, Gulf Bank, had approached the Kerala police, resulting in 10 cases registered in December 2024.

According to Thomas J Anakkallunkul of James and Thomas Associates, representing Al Ahli Bank, the 13 nurses defaulted on loans totalling Rs 10.33 crore. They had taken the loans between 2019 and 2021 while working in Kuwait under the Ministry of Health.

“These nurses returned to Kerala after ending their work contracts but have since migrated to countries in Europe and the West for better opportunities. Yet, they have not repaid the loans,” Anakkallunkul said.

Following Al Ahli Bank’s complaint to the Kerala State Police Chief, cases were registered across the Kottayam and Ernakulam districts recently. Eight cases were filed in Kottayam, including at Kuravilangad, Ayarkunnam, Velloor, Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom, and Thalayolaparambu police stations. Five cases were registered in Ernakulam, including Puthencruz, Pothanikad, Varappuzha, and Angamaly police stations.

Thomas said the defaulted amounts ranged from Rs 61 lakh to Rs 91 lakh per nurse. “These nurses are now working abroad, earning higher salaries, yet they have not repaid the loans. None of them is currently in Kerala,” he added.

The modus operandi adopted by defaulters is that they initially avail of small loans and repay them on time. Then the bank offers them a larger amount. “After a few initial payments, they exit the country without repaying the loan amount,” Anakkallunkul said.

In the Gulf Bank cases last year, one defaulter settled the loan. The others had approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail, which was dismissed. The Crime Branch is now conducting the investigation.

Thomas added that, as in the Gulf Bank cases, lookout notices will be issued against the defaulters of Al Ahli Bank. "They will be arrested once they return to Kerala," he added.