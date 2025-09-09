Loan recovery agent found dead in his office in UP

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old man working in a firm involved in loan recovery was found dead in his office on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nipun Agarwal said a blood-stained heavy iron rod was recovered from near the body of Kunal Shukla (26).

"Banthara police station was informed on Tuesday morning that the body of Kunal Shukla (26), who worked in a loan recovery firm in Dadupur village, was found on a bed in the office where he used to sleep at night," the police officer said.

A case is being registered on the complaint of the family members, and the matter is being investigated, he said.

SHO of Banthara police station, Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh, said the body has been sent for post-mortem.