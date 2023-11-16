Loan recovery agents arrested for driving woman to suicide

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) The Government Railway Police here has arrested two loan recovery agents from Assam for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 34-year-old woman, an official said on Wednesday.

Laxana Narendra Yadav allegedly ended her life by jumping in front of a train at Diva in Thane district on July 6, said senior inspector Pandhari Kande.

Probe revealed that she had taken a loan of Rs 19,000 through an online platform, and two recovery agents of the lender company were harassing her for repayment.

They had also allegedly morphed her pictures and circulated them on social media in order to pressurise her, the official said.

The GRP sleuths finally traced the accused to a village in Assam and arrested them on November 13, inspector Kande said.

The duo were identified as Shankar Narayan Hajong (29) who runs a tea stall and Prasanjit Nirpen Hajong, (32).

Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK