Local BJP leader dies in road accident in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), May 22 (PTI) A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district died in a road accident on Thursday, while his relative sustained serious injuries, police said.

They were travelling for some personal work on the Raghopur-Belwania canal road, when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit their motorcycle near Shahpur Godam in the Rampur Karkhana area, a local police official said.

Both Chauhan and his relative Kundan were seriously injured in the accident. The car driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, the official said.

Locals and the police rushed to the spot and sent the victims to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College. Doctors declared Chauhan dead on arrival. Given the severity of his injuries, Kundan was referred to the medical college in Gorakhpur, the official added.

According to the police, Purnamasi Chauhan (65), a resident of the Puraini village under the Rampur Karkhana police station, had previously served as the mandal general secretary of Desahi Deoria twice and as mandal president once. He was currently serving as the sector in-charge of Desahi Mandal.