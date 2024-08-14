Local BJP leader shot dead in Bihar

Patna, Aug 14 (PTI) A local BJP leader was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near his house in Bajrangpuri area here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Shah, a block-level party leader.

“The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday. According to eyewitnesses, Shah was shot by two assailants on a bike. He died on the spot,” Superintendent of Police (East) Bharat Soni said.

A case has been registered and search is on to nab the accused, said the SP.

Reacting to the incident, Nikhil Anand, national general secretary, BJP’s OBC Morcha, said, “The party lost a very committed worker. The accused must be put behind bars at the earliest.” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav added: “This is called real jungle raj. The law and order situation has totally collapsed in the state. And, what happened to the BJP leaders… why are they maintaining a stoic silence over the increasing rate of crime in Bihar?” PTI PKD RBT