Local BJP leader shot dead in MP's Katni, 2 bike-borne assailants held after gun battle with cops

Katni (MP), Oct 29 (PTI) A local BJP functionary was shot dead allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Kaimor town of Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, and the accused duo was nabbed following a brief exchange of fire with the police hours later, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 11 am, triggering tension in the area and prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders, which were relaxed later as the situation normalised, an official said.

Two personnel of the Kaimor police station, including its in-charge, were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the incident, he said.

BJP's Backward Class Mandal president, Neelu Rajak, aged around 28 years, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Kaimor when he was going towards his residence. They opened fire at him, in which he died. As per the probe conducted so far, the murder was a fallout of some old dispute, a police official said.

Following the incident, the police launched an operation to catch the accused. The duo was spotted in Kajrawara area of the town on Tuesday night, but they opened fire at the police and tried to escape. However, the police personnel retaliated and fired four rounds at them in which they were injured.

The accused duo, identified as Akram Khan (33) and Prince Joseph (30), was later arrested and sent to Jabalpur for treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Deheria said.

After the incident, Kaimor police station in-charge Arvind Choubey and head constable Premshankar Patel were suspended for dereliction of duty, he said.

As tension gripped following the murder, prohibitory orders were imposed in Kaimor town, he said, adding that after the situation normalised later, the curbs were relaxed.

After the post-mortem procedure was conducted at a government hospital in Vijayraghavgarh, the body of Rajak was brought to his residence in Kaimor, where a large number of people gathered to pay their last respects. His last rites were later performed in the town.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over Rajak's death and termed the incident as extremely tragic.

The CM said after learning about the incident, he directed the police authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Police have taken strict action against the accused, he said.

The CM also said that during a recent meeting held in Jabalpur, he had given clear instructions to the authorities not to spare criminals.

There will be no compromise with law and order in the state. Anyone who challenges it will surely face the consequences of their actions, CM Yadav said.

In-charge minister of Katni district, Uday Pratap Singh, visited Rajak's family members and offered condolences. PTI COR MAS NP