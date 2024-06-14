Local BJP leaders ensured Shrangare's defeat in Latur: Bharatiya Dalit Panther's Kamble

Latur, Jun 14 (PTI) BJP leaders ensured the defeat of the party's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare from Latur Lok Sabha seat, Bharatiya Dalit Panther state working president Sanjay Kamble claimed on Friday.

Shrangare lost to Congress' Shivaji Kalge by 61,881 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, results of which were announced on June 4.

Addressing a press conference, Kamble said Shrangare had worked for the constituency as MP and had managed to take all segments of society along.

"BJP leaders in the district first tried to ensure Shrangare does not get a ticket. Then they worked to get him defeated so that he does not become a Union minister. Due to his defeat, the Buddhist community in Latur is upset and they may move away from the BJP," Kamble claimed. PTI COR BNM