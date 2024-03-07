Local BJP shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader of the district unit was shot dead by some people here in an area under the Sikrara Police Station on Thursday.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Kumar said that a member of BJP district unit Pramod Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bodhapur, was travelling in his car when some motorcycle riders signalled to stop his car and shot at him. The incident occurred at around 10 am.

"The assailants fired four shots at Yadav. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead," said Kumar.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that the investigations into the matter are underway and the people involved in the incident will be arrested soon. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN