Local BJP workers, supporters protest Ravi's arrest, held in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) BJP supporters and local leaders were taken into preventive custody for obstruction of traffic at Hanumathappa Circle here on Friday as they staged a protest here condemning the arrest of senior party leader leader C T Ravi, police said.

The saffron party functionaries also staged protests in Belagavi, Kalaburagi and other parts of the state condemning the arrest. Ravi faced police action on Thursday for making alleged derogatory remarks against state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar at the Legislative Council in Belagavi.

Expressing anger and raising slogans against the Congress government, the BJP members demanded immediate release of Ravi.

Following Ravi's arrest, the party had given a call for bandh in his native Chikkamagaluru district.

According to police, around 100 members and supporters of BJP gathered at Hanumathappa Circle protesting against the arrest of Ravi and obstructing traffic causing inconvenience to public.

"We have taken them into preventive police custody. The situation is under control now," a senior police officer said.

Ravi has denied the allegation against him, calling it "false". PTI AMP SA