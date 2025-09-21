Local bodies in MP's Raisen passed resolutions supporting 'One Nation, One Election': Chouhan

Raisen (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said all local bodies in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district have passed resolutions supporting "One Nation, One Election".

The resolutions will soon be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, as frequent elections are the biggest obstacle to India's progress, he said.

"All panchayats, councils, municipalities and the district panchayat of Raisen have passed separate resolutions for 'One Nation, One Election'. These include one district panchayat, 521 panchayats, three municipalities and nine municipal councils," Chouhan said in a press statement.

The district is the first region in the country to do so, he claimed.

He pointed out that when elected representatives pass a resolution, they represent not just themselves but the entire population of the district.

"The biggest hurdle in India's development and progress is frequent elections. Therefore, the Constitution should be amended to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together," the former chief minister said.

If elections are held simultaneously, factors such as casteism and linguism will reduce, he said.

Chouhan also said that he discussed the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms with traders and farmers, and the move would significantly reduce the price of tractors ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 63,000 across different categories. PTI LAL ARU