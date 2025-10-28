Local body poll candidates to get six months for producing caste validity certificate

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Candidates contesting reserved seats in local body elections in Maharashtra will now get six months to submit their caste validity certificates following legal amendments, officials said. The state cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888; Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949; and Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, and Industrial Towns Act, 1965.
Ordinances to give effect to these amendments will be promulgated with the Governor's approval, said an official release.
Similar provisions will be introduced for rural local bodies governed by the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act (1959) and Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act, 1969, the release added. PTI MR KRK