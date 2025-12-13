Local body poll results signal shift in Kerala politics: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, the party’s Kerala in-charge, on Saturday said the local body election results indicated a change in the state’s political landscape.

In a video message, Javadekar said the outcome in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was “not an ordinary result”.

“It shows a change in Kerala politics and that the NDA is growing. It shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal has reached every nook and corner of Kerala,” he said.

He said the local body election results were an indication of things to come in the 2026 Assembly elections and described the outcome as a significant milestone in the NDA’s political journey.

According to him, the BJP had so far had one MLA in the Kerala Assembly.

“I am very confident that we will have many MLAs winning in April 2026,” he said.

Javadekar also posted on the social media platform X, describing the result as a “historic win” for the BJP in Kerala.

He congratulated party workers and leaders on what he called a "historic triumph" in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections.

“This momentous achievement signals a massive shift in Kerala’s political landscape. Your dedication and tireless efforts at the grassroots have paid off. This mandate clearly signifies the electorate’s firm belief in Prime Minister Modi’s agenda of development, accountability, and good governance. It is a monumental step towards building a Vikasit Kerala,” he wrote.

He also thanked the people of Thiruvananthapuram for placing their faith in the BJP.

The LDF lost the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to the BJP-led NDA, which stormed to victory with 50 seats, one shy of a clear majority. PTI TBA TBA ROH