Local body polls: Ajit Pawar thanks voters for trust in NCP, pledges development-focused governance

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Sunday thanked voters for reposing their faith in the party and its candidates in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, describing the mandate as a moment of pride and responsibility.

In a statement, Pawar said the elections were not merely about victory but an affirmation of public trust, development-oriented governance and politics that prioritises people’s welfare.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

“The love, blessings and support extended by voters are the real source of energy for our work. This verdict is a validation of the direction of development we have taken and the faith people have shown in our capable and performance-driven candidates,” he said.

Pawar said the mandate reflected the strengthening of democracy through active public participation and underlined the importance of transparent and accountable governance at the grassroots level.

He said the NCP would work with renewed vigour to ensure development, transparency, good governance and people-centric politics in the local bodies where it has secured a mandate.

“The trust shown by the people will be honoured. We will continue to work relentlessly for public welfare and inclusive development,” Pawar said.

He also expressed gratitude to voters for contributing to the democratic process and said their support would continue to inspire the party’s efforts in serving the common people. PTI MR NR