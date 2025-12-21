Local body polls: BJP leading in several parts of Maharashtra, claims party leader

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Keshav Upadhye on Sunday claimed that the BJP has established a lead in several parts of the state as per early trends of local body elections.

The state election commission is yet to announce the official results of the polls to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra.

The state BJP's chief spokesperson said that the saffron party is leading in 58 out of 100 seats in Vidarbha, while the Shiv Sena was ahead in eight and the NCP seven.

He said the Congress was ahead in 23 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) did not lead in any seat, and others were leading in four seats.

Upadhye claimed that the ruling party had established a lead in 25 out of 52 seats in Marathwada, followed by the Shiv Sena with eight and the NCP with six.

The Congress and Sena (UBT) were leading in four seats each, the NCP (SP) faction in two, and others in three seats, he added.

The BJP leader said that in north Maharashtra, which has 49 seats, the BJP was ahead in 18, the Shiv Sena in 11 and the NCP in seven, while the Congress was leading in five seats, Sena (UBT) in two, the NCP (SP) faction in one, and others in five seats.

The BJP was ahead in 19 out of 60 seats in western Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena was ahead in 14 and the NCP in 12, Upadhye said.

The Congress was leading in three seats, the Sena (UBT) in one, the Pawar-led NCP faction in four, and others in seven seats.

Out of 27 seats in the Konkan region, the BJP was leading in nine seats, while the Shiv Sena was ahead in 10, the NCP in one, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Pawar-led NCP faction in one seat each, and others in four seats, he said. PTI ND ARU