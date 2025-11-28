Local body polls: Campaigning to end at 10 pm on Dec 1, says SEC

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced that campaigning for the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra will conclude at 10 pm on December 1.

In a statement, the SEC said voting for these local bodies will take place on December 2.

As per the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, and Industrial Townships Act 1965, all public campaigning must cease from 10 pm on the day preceding the polling day.

"After the deadline, political parties and candidates will not be allowed to hold campaign meetings, take out marches or use loudspeakers for canvassing. Publicity or broadcast of election-related advertisements will also be prohibited," the SEC said.

All local body elections are conducted strictly in accordance with statutory provisions governing municipal councils and nagar panchayats, it added. PTI MR BNM