Local body polls: Cong, NCP (SP) claim victory in Brahmapuri, Urun-Ishwarpur

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Amid counting of votes in the Maharashtra local body polls on Sunday, the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) claimed they had retained their party bastions in Chandrapur and Sangli districts.

Initial trends have shown an edge for the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Congress has won the municipal council president's post as well as 21 of the 23 seats in Brahmapuri municipal council in Chandrapur district, senior party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said. The BJP and NCP have got one seat each.

In Urun-Ishwarpur municipal council in Sangli district, the NCP (SP) has won 23 seats as well as the post of council president, senior leader Jayant Patil claimed. PTI MR BNM