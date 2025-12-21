Local body polls: Congress claims it won 41 posts of municipal council presidents

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Congress claimed it won 41 posts of municipal council presidents and 1,006 councillors in the local body elections in Maharashtra, results of which were declared on Sunday.

The State Election Commission has not yet declared the results of all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, which went to polls in two phases on December 2 and 20. In two other municipal councils, candidates had been elected unopposed.

The 41 municipal presidents and 1,006 councillors who won on Sunday had contested on the Congress symbol.

The Congress's most prominent performance was in Chandrapur district, where it won eight of the 11 municipal council presidents' posts and 128 members, sources said.

The opposition party contested municipal polls in seven local bodies in Beed district after several years and won a few seats in each of the local bodies, they added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP has set a record in local body polls with 48 per cent of councillors winning on the party symbol, and its candidates elected as presidents in 129 municipal councils.

He attributed the Mahayuti alliance's success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections to the BJP organisation and development agenda of the government. PTI MR NSK