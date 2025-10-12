Local body polls: Form alliance wherever possible, keep contests friendly: Fadnavis tells BJP workers

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked BJP workers to form alliances wherever possible for the upcoming elections to local bodies, and in cases where it is not feasible, ensure friendly contests.

"There should be no bitterness in such contests. Even if an alliance does not materialise, there must not be any extreme criticism of candidates from allied parties," Fadnavis told BJP workers from the Konkan region during a review meeting.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comprises the Shiv Sena and NCP, headed by Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.

The election commission has not yet announced the schedule for the much-awaited elections to local bodies and municipal corporations, PTI ND NSK