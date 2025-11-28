Local body polls: I am asking for positive vote on development plank, says Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Those who do not have public welfare programmes to show resort to criticising and passing comments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Addressing rallies in Hingnaghat in Wardha for local body polls, the CM said he was asking for votes on the basis of his urban development programme aimed at bringing positive change in the lives of people.

" I have come to ask for a positive vote on this development plank. The BJP and its allies are campaigning with a draft and blueprint for urban development. Those who do not have public welfare programmes to show resort to criticising and passing comments," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

This blueprint of development will help bring change in urban life, he added.

"After the country got Independence it was constantly said that rural development is the way for development of India. It was true as well as a vast majority used to stay in villages and governments planned development programmes focussing on rural parts. However, in these 50-60 years, cities were deprived of proper planning and several problems came up due to migration," he said.

"It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who first began focusing on urban development and gave importance to both rural and urban development. He started various urban development initiatives which paved way for education, health and employment opportunities through cities," the CM added.

He also said his government is fully committed to the Ladki Bahin Yojana and the welfare of farmers affected by heavy rains.

Earlier, in Washim, the CM spoke about river linking projects to tackle water shortage and improve irrigation potential in the region.

The dry port coming up in Washim will bring logistics related employment, he added.

Speaking at a rally in Partur town of Jalna district, Fadnavis said the BJP has a vision for the state's development.

The chief minister further said that the state revenue department has made new decisions, including legalising residential or commercial encroachments on various lands and granting ownership to the people.

The government will also provide Rs 2.5 lakh to build pucca houses, he said.

He urged local leaders to create a blueprint for Partur's development, saying he would implement it in the next five years.

Fadnavis also appealed to make Partur the first solar city of Maharashtra.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held on December 2, and the votes will be counted on December 3.

This will be a crucial test for the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. PTI AW COR CLS ARU BNM