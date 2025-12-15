Local body polls in Arunachal record 56 pc voter turnout

Itanagar, Dec 15 (PTI) A voter turnout of 56.33 per cent was recorded in the local body elections in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

Polling began for panchayati raj institutions across the state, along with the civic bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat, at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, they said.

A moderate turnout was seen in the initial hours due to cold weather, but it picked up as the day progressed, they added.

The polling percentage is likely to increase as reports from various districts are yet to be updated, State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Taru Talo informed.

Barring a few stray incidents of clashes between supporters of different political parties, the polling remained largely peaceful, he said.

While the turnout for the panchayat elections was estimated at 53.60 per cent till the closing of polling at 4 pm, the polling percentage for Itanagar and Pasighat civic bodies was recorded at 55.3 and 60.10 per cent, respectively, he added.

Talo said voting is still underway in several polling stations, as many people are waiting in long queues inside the booths.

Over 40,000 security personnel and around 15,000 polling staff were deployed for the election, officials said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu exercised his franchise at the Gyangkhar polling booth in Tawang district.

The ruling BJP has already won 58 zilla parishad constituencies unopposed, while the National People's Party (NPP) secured one seat. Four BJP candidates were also elected unopposed to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

In addition, as many as 5,037 BJP candidates for gram panchayat seats have been declared elected without a contest.

Altogether, 440 candidates were contesting for 186 zilla parishad seats, while 39 are in the fray for 16 IMC wards and 21 for eight wards of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

In total, 8,31,648 people were eligible to vote in this election -- 7,59,210 for panchayats and 72,438 for civic bodies.

A total of 2,171 polling stations were set up for panchayat elections, 67 for the IMC and 12 for the PMC polls. While EVMs were used for the municipal polls, ballot boxes were used for the panchayat elections.

The counting of votes will be held on December 20.

A public holiday was declared in the state on Monday for the elections. PTI UPL UPL SOM