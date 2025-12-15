Local body polls in Arunachal record over 55 pc voter turnout

Itanagar, Dec 15 (PTI) A voter turnout of 55.47 per cent was recorded in the local body elections in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

Polling began for panchayati raj institutions across the state, along with the civic bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat, at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, they said.

A moderate turnout was seen in the initial hours due to cold weather, but it picked up as the day progressed, they added.

Barring a few stray incidents of clashes between supporters of different political parties, the polling remained largely peaceful, State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Taru Talo informed.

While the turnout for the panchayat elections was estimated at 55.40 per cent till the close of polling at 4 pm, the turnouts for Itanagar and Pasighat civic bodies were recorded at 50.12 and 60.95 per cent, respectively, he added.

Over 40,000 security personnel and around 15,000 polling staff were deployed for the election, officials said.

The ruling BJP has already won 58 zilla parishad constituencies unopposed, while the National People's Party (NPP) secured one seat. Four BJP candidates were also elected unopposed to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

In addition, as many as 5,037 BJP candidates for gram panchayat seats have been declared elected without a contest.

The panchayat and municipal elections in the northeastern state carry considerable political significance as they serve as the first major electoral exercise ahead of future state-level contests, offering a clear indicator of grassroots political sentiment.

The local body polls underline sustained public engagement in local self-governance despite difficult terrain, cold weather and logistical challenges.

Politically, the elections assume added importance due to the large number of uncontested seats won by the ruling BJP.

The BJP's unopposed victories reflect its organisational reach and dominance at the grassroots level.

Altogether, 440 candidates were contesting for 186 zilla parishad seats, while 39 are in the fray for 16 IMC wards and 21 for eight wards of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

In total, 8,31,648 people were eligible to vote in this election -- 7,59,210 for panchayats and 72,438 for civic bodies.

A total of 2,171 polling stations were set up for panchayat elections, 67 for the IMC and 12 for the PMC polls. While EVMs were used for the municipal polls, ballot boxes were used for the panchayat elections.

The counting of votes will be held on December 20.

A public holiday was declared in the state on Monday for the elections. PTI UPL UPL SOM