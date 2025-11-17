Local body polls: In Bhujbal's home turf Yeola, Shinde's Sena ties up with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra witnessed a split in Yeola in Nashik district with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena deciding to join hands with NCP (SP), part of the Opposition, for municipal council polls.

The new combination will be pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Yeola is the home turf of state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Congress.

Polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 Nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2. PTI MR BNM