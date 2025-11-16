Local body polls: Kerala has 2.86 crore voters

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI) Kerala has 2,86,62,712 voters according to the latest figures released by the State Election Commission on Sunday ahead of local body polls in the state.

The total number of voters consists 1,35,16,923 men, 1,51,45,500 women and 289 transgenders. There are a total of 3,745 voters in the non-resident electoral roll, it added.

The figures arrived at after incorporating the supplementary voters' list that added 2,66,679 voters and removed 34,745 voters, the Commission said in a statement.

The updated figures of the electoral roll were published ahead of the two-phased local body elections to be held in Kerala on December 9 and 11.

Polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts would be held on December 9, the Election Commission has said.

Voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will cast their votes on December 11, it has said adding that the votes would be counted on December 13.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan said on Sunday that strict monitoring has been imposed on campaigns using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the local body elections.

Stringent measures will be taken against the production of fake images, voice messages and false information through modern technologies and their use in election campaigns, he said in a statement.

The Commissioner said that candidates, political parties and campaigners should pay close attention to this to ensure the credibility of the campaign and fairness in the competition.

The Commissioner also called for everyone's cooperation to ensure that the elections are conducted fairly without the misuse of technology.

Deepfake video, audio, misinformation, content that denigrates women, using children for propaganda, and promoting violence against animals are completely prohibited, he said.

AI or digitally altered content used for advertising must be clearly labeled as 'Al Generated/Digitally Enhanced'/ 'Synthetic Content', the statement further said.

The Commission also directed that political parties keep as internal records all campaign materials created using artificial intelligence the date of creation, and information about the creator. PTI LGK ADB