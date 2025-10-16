Local body polls: Maharashtra state election chief Waghmare stresses need for adequate manpower

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Thursday stressed the need for adequate manpower for local self-government elections and said it should be made available on priority as per Supreme Court directions.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the SEC office, Waghmare reviewed election preparedness with senior officials, including Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

Waghmare said the availability of election officers, assistant election officers, and other staff is crucial.

He also highlighted vacancies at the State Election Commission and asked departments to provide the required manpower.

He directed the police to take preventive measures, including deployment of quick response teams, checkpoints, and complaint redressal centres, ensuring law and order and strict enforcement of the code of conduct during polls.

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar assured full support in providing necessary personnel and maintaining law and order.

Secretary Suresh Kakani said preparations, including finalization of wards, reservation, and voter lists, are underway in all 29 municipal corporations, 246 municipal councils, 42 town councils, 32 Zilla Parishads, and 336 Panchayat Samitis in the state. PTI MR BNM