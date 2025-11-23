Local body polls: MNS alleges discrepancies in voters list in Thane

Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Sunday alleged irregularities in the voters list of Thane ahead of civic polls.

MNS Thane-Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav claimed preparations for polls, including making lists and calling for objections, were being done hurriedly with "administrative bias".

"There are major discrepancies with regards to several thousand voters between the approved ward map and the voter lists in Thane. In many cases, buildings and voters have been listed outside the mapped boundaries. The total voter count has risen to 16.49 lakh, showing an unexpected increase of nearly 4 lakh voters, which translates to a 20-25 per cent rise per ward," he alleged.

"This clearly indicates the Election Commission and the civic administration are taking a biased stance favouring certain interests. On Monday, MNS will march to the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters to demand explanation and hold officials accountable for this mess," Jadhav said at a press conference.

TMC officials were not available for comments on Jadhav's allegations.