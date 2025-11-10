Local body polls: MVA coordination meeting on Nov 11

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) coordination meeting will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections to local bodies.

NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule, party's state president Shashikant Shinde, Maharashtra Congress unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai will attend, according to a statement.

The Opposition allies are likely to discuss seat-sharing, campaign coordination, and joint programmes in the run-up to the local body elections.

The elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held on December 2. Zilla Parishads and municipal corporations will go to the polls later. PTI MR NSK