Local body polls: NCP claims it won 48 posts of municipal council presidents

Pune, Dec 21 (PTI) The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Sunday won the elections to the post of municipal council presidents in 48 local bodies in Maharashtra, retaining its hold in Pune district, sources said.

The State Election Commission has not yet declared the results of all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, which went to polls in two phases on December 2 and 20. In two other municipal councils, candidates had been elected unopposed.

The NCP, a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, had contested 80 seats for municipal council presidents and won 48, party sources claimed.

In Pune district, the NCP bagged 10 out of 17 posts of presidents to the municipal councils and nagar panchayats, district election officials said.

Candidates of NCP's allies Shiv Sena and the BJP won seven posts of council presidents between them.

Out of 398 councillor seats in 17 municipal councils/nagar panchayats up for grabs, the NCP won 152, followed by BJP (88) and Shiv Sena (55).

The NCP won the posts of presidents in 10 municipal councils/nagar panchayats in Baramati, Daund, Fursungi, Lonavala, Bhor, Indapur, Jejuri, Shirur, Malegaon Budruk and Vadgaon, officials added.

The election to 15 municipal councils and nagar panchayats was held on December 2, while Baramati and Fursungi councils went to the polls on December 20.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar thanked the voters, saying the Mahayuti has swept the polls.

"I am thankful to the voters of the state for making the NCP and Mahayuti victorious in the polls. After this success, our responsibility has increased towards the people. We will continue to do the good work with the help of the state government and the Centre," he said.

Hailing the "good" result, Pawar said the newly-elected councillors and presidents will have to shoulder a big responsibility.

He interviewed aspirants seeking tickets for the upcoming Pune municipal corporation elections.

"I have been taking interviews since morning. Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have given me good support for many years. I am currently assessing the situation for the municipal corporation polls. It had been decided that we would not take candidates or office-bearers from each other's parties (Mahayuti)," he said.

Pawar said strong candidates will be fielded in each ward for the municipal corporation elections.

"The decision to form local alliances has been left to the respective districts. Every party wants to give an opportunity to its party workers. We are in the legislative assembly because of their support. District presidents and city presidents have been given the authority to decide on alliances and coalitions," he added.

He evaded a direct answer to a query on the prospects of the NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction allying for future polls.

"When votes get divided, it becomes difficult for a candidate to get elected. However, if we come together, it becomes easier to win," he added. PTI SPK MR COR NR NSK