Local body polls: Recounting ordered in Kamptee after Cong opposes BJP's 116-vote win

Nagpur: Recounting of votes had to be ordered on Sunday after the Congress objected to the 116-vote win of BJP candidate Ajay Agrawal in Kamptee municipal council polls in Nagpur district, an official said.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

After Agrawal was declared elected as president of the council, his Congress rival Shakur Nagani raised an objection, the official said.

Recounting has been ordered amid heavy presence of Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP) as BJP and Congress supporters are camping there, creating a tense situation, the official added.