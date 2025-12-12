Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the key 2025 local body polls in Kerala will be declared on Saturday when the ballots cast by over two crore voters will be counted at 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

Counting of votes will commence at 8 am, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

The results will decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.

On Thursday, State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan had said the local body polls this year witnessed the highest turnout since 1995 when the first civic elections were held in Kerala.

The local body polls were held in two phases and according to SEC figures released at around 9.30 pm on Thursday, the turnout in the second phase of polling was 76.08 per cent.

In the first phase of polling, which concluded on December 9, the turnout was 70.91 per cent, bringing the total polling in the local body elections to 73.69 per cent.

The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am.

Oath taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.