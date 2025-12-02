Local body polls: Rs 6 lakh found in SUV in Majalgaon, probe on

Beed, Dec 2 (PTI) Election authorities seized Rs 6 lakh in cash from an SUV on the last day of the campaigning for the local body elections in Majalgaon of Beed district, a day before, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said a complaint was received on Monday evening about the alleged distribution of cash from an SUV parked along a bypass road.

"The cash found in the jeep has been seized. The person concerned has been asked to furnish proper accounting details," said Majalgaon Municipal Council chief officer Sundar Bondar. PTI COR NSK