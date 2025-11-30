Local body polls: Shinde hails development works in Ambernath, promises metro connectivity

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has lauded the development works carried out in Ambernath, and promised metro connectivity to the town if his party wins in the upcoming civic polls.

Addressing a poll rally in Ambernath town in Thane district late on Saturday night, Shinde said that he is Balasaheb Thackeray's real Shiv Sainik, who fulfils all his assurances.

He hailed the development works in Ambernath, which comes under his son Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde's constituency.

He listed major development initiatives and promised metro connectivity and a Thane-model cluster scheme in the town.

"If people are willing, they can ensure that our opponents lose their deposits in the Ambernath Municipal Council polls," he said.

Recalling his humble beginnings and days in poverty, Shinde said that the sacrifices of his mother and wife inspired him to introduce the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which ensures a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to women from poor families.

The scheme has earned enormous love from women across Maharashtra, he said. PTI COR ARU