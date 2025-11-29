Local body polls: Shinde hails Ladki Bahin Yojana, his work as CM

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hailed the Ladki Bahin Yojana as a pillar of women and family empowerment while campaigning for local body polls in Badlapur and Ambernath in Thane district, considered his stronghold.

He said his Shiv Sena would sweep the polls in the region since those who are backed by "ladki bahins" never lose.

He said the state government had allotted Rs 500 crore for Badlapur to develop major water schemes, bridges, fire safety systems, among others.

"Thousands of Badlapur's women are benefiting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The scheme is a pillar of women and family empowerment. People vote for those who work, not those who sit at home," he said.

Shinde said the Shiv Sena was receiving tremendous response from people during the local body poll campaign, which was because of the good work he did as chief minister. PTI COR BNM