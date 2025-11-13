Local body polls: Shinde-led Sena appoints election in-charges for 31 districts

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced the appointment of election in-charges for 31 districts in the state ahead of upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections.

Making the announcement, Shinde said the party's ministers, MPs and MLAs have been entrusted with responsibilities to oversee poll preparations and strengthen the organisation across districts.

"A special strategy has been prepared for the forthcoming local body polls under Shinde's leadership. As part of this strategy, the list of district-level in-charges was released today. These in-charges will coordinate with local party workers and ensure Shiv Sena and the ruling Mahayuti alliance do not face any setbacks in the elections," a release said.

They have also been tasked with taking the government's welfare schemes and development work to the grassroots level, it added.

The list of in-charges includes ministers Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Sanjay Rathod, Shambhuraj Desai, Prakash Abitkar, Yogesh Kadam, and Pratap Sarnaik, along with MPs Dhairyasheel Mane and Shrirang Barne as well as MLA Nilesh Rane and Deepak Kesarkar among others.

Others on the list are Suhas Kande, Mahesh Shinde, Vijay Shivtare, Arjun Khotkar, Tanaji Sawant, Hemant Patil, Manisha Kayande, Mahendra Thorve, Kishor Patil, and Suhas Babar.

"Meticulous planning has been undertaken to ensure effective coordination between district leaders and local units, aiming to strengthen the party base and ensure a strong performance for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming civic polls," the Shiv Sena said. PTI MR BNM