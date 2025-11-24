Local body polls: UDF releases manifesto, promises 5 lakh houses in five years

Kochi, Nov 24 (PTI) Opposition UDF in Kerala on Monday released their election manifesto for the upcoming local body polls promising five lakh houses for the needy in the next five years and a special action plan to eradicate poverty.

A special monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for ASHA workers and an exclusive programme for the welfare of the elderly are promised in the manifesto.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, released the manifesto in the presence of prominent front leaders, including KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph and IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty.

The two-phased LSGD polls is scheduled to be held on December 9 and 11.

Satheesan said 'Ashraya 2.0' will be launched. The Ashraya scheme was introduced by the UDF government for poverty alleviation but was shelved by the LDF government.

A special action plan will be formulated to eradicate poverty of yellow and pink ration card holders, he said.

A special monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 promised for ASHA workers in the manifesto assumed significance as the UDF had extended complete support to them when they staged an agitation in front of the Secretariat here, pressing various demands.

"Housing for all will be made a reality. Five lakh houses will be constructed in the next five years," the manifesto said.

Unconditional development funds will be provided to all wards in the state, which is for the first time in history, it further said.

The manifesto also promised complete waste collection, including bio-waste from households, and a permanent solution to the problem of stray dogs.

A mobile Animal Birth Control (ABC) unit will be set up in each ward once a month for sterilisation and vaccination drives, it said, adding that dog shelters will be opened in all areas where there is a need.

The UDF also promised to set up a special squad to ensure cleanliness in the event of an outbreak of amoebic encephalitis, jaundice, typhoid, and cholera.

The manifesto also assured the formation of special squads in local self-government institutions to address human-animal conflicts. PTI LGK KH