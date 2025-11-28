Local body polls: Will come to Majalgaon every 3 months, says Pankaja Munde; NCP MLA mocks her

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Friday said she will come to Majalgaon in Beed district every three months to oversee development works if BJP wins the local body polls.

She was addressing an election rally there.

"'I felt bad there were obstacles in the development of Majalgaon despite me being guardian minister earlier. But I promise the people of Majalgaon that if BJP wins in the upcoming municipal council elections, I will hold a meeting for Majalgaon's development every three months," she said.

She said she would ensure clean streets, good roads and study centres.

Mocking her announcement, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke said Munde would not have lost polls if she had gone to Parli every three months.

"Pankaja Munde was guardian minister of Beed for five years. How many times did she come came to Majalgaon and held meetings. These are just fake promises," said Solanke, whose party NCP is part of the state government.

Munde lost the assembly polls from Parli in 2019 and then lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Beed. She is currently an MLC. PTI AW BNM