Local body polls won't be held in Himachal Pradesh till Disaster Management Act in force: CM

Dharamshala (HP) Nov 27 (PTI) Elections for panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) will not be held till the Disaster Management Act is in force in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

Relying to a two-day discussion on an adjournment motion brought by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly pertaining to the deferment of the PRI and ULB polls, Sukhu said the Disaster Management Act will also be applicable to the State Election Commission from Thursday.

Amid a walkout staged by the opposition, the adjournment motion was rejected by a voice vote. The chief minister said the Disaster Management Act of 2005 is currently in force in the state. Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with natural disasters since 2023 but this year, the situation has been even more severe than before, he added.

The Congress government in the hill state initiated the process of forming new panchayats in June. Instructions were also issued to the deputy commissioners. However, the government was forced to invoke the Disaster Management Act after monsoon disaster caused significant damage in Seraj, all over Mandi district and Kullu and Chamba districts, Sukhu pointed out.

He said while the Disaster Management Act has been implemented, elections have temporarily been halted but not postponed. As long as the Act remains in effect, the Election Commission's (EC) powers will inevitably be diminished.

Addressing an issue raised by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, the chief minister said the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls were postponed during the previous BJP government's tenure.

He said the outcome of the PRI polls would have had no impact on the Assembly election, but the previous government, headed by Thakur, postponed the civic body polls solely because the Assembly election was due that year.

The chief minister said as his government completes three years on December 11, it will allocate an amount of Rs 1 lakh each to disaster-affected people to purchase household items at a programme organised to mark the occasion.

He said there is a provision in the Constitution for holding elections for local bodies and PRIs within six months of term expiry and the government will conduct the polls in accordance with the rules.

Asserting that the Congress is in power in the state with the blessings of its people, Sukhu said, "People have blessed us in the bypolls after reviewing our work. The leader of opposition is saying that even god cannot save this government, but we are in power with the blessings of the people." After the chief minister's reply on the adjournment motion, the BJP MLAs walked out of the House. Earlier, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said if the opposition is satisfied with the chief minister's reply, it can withdraw the adjournment motion, otherwise it will be presented in the House for voting.

After the opposition members walked out of the House, the adjournment motion was rejected by a voice vote.

Earlier, heated exchanges were witnessed between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP MLAs during the ongoing discussion and the proceedings were adjourned until 2 pm. The uproar occurred when, participating in the discussion, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said had the previous BJP government not taken loans and indulged in luxury, the state's economic situation would not be so dire today.

He claimed that former chief minister Thakur had got large tents erected and spent crores on Mission Repeat. Also, the transport corporation was not paid Rs 18 crore.

Alleging that the opposition is not a well-wisher of Himachal Pradesh, Negi said had the BJP supported the Congress government, the state would have received financial assistance from the Centre for disaster relief.

Strongly objecting to Negi's comments on Thakur, the BJP MLAs claimed that the minister was presenting false figures. They stood up in protest and raised slogans.

A heated exchange ensued between the Congress and BJP MLAs and the entire opposition trooped down to the well of the House, raising slogans.

The speaker attempted to intervene and subsequently, adjourned the House until 2 pm.