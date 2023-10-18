Local communities can play key role in conserving forests: HP CM

Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said local communities can play a pivotal role in managing forest resources.

The state cabinet had on October 11 approved the 'Van Mitra' Scheme of the Forest Department under which one 'Van Mitra' each, would be engaged in 2061 forest beats to strengthen the participation of local communities in the protection, conservation and development of forests. Sukhu, in a statement released here, said the 'Van Mitras' from local communities would be engaged for better forest management and conservation and they would be entrusted with responsibilities like fire protection, afforestation drives, resin tapping, and salvage operations.

This initiative is not only intended to enhance the sustainable management of forest resources but also create livelihood opportunities, particularly for the local youth of the area, he added.

The chief minister said the role of local communities in the management of forest resources is important as they use these resources.

The engagement of 'Van Mitras' will also ensure more active community participation in the protection and development of forests. These individuals will be an integral part of all forestry operations conducted by the Forest Department throughout the year thus contributing to the conservation of forest wealth, he said.

Protecting the forests and tree cover in mountainous regions, stabilising slopes, reducing surface run-off, and curbing soil erosion are of utmost importance, he said.

This initiative underscores the need for close collaboration between the Forest Department and local communities to achieve these vital goals, he added.

Sukhu asserted that his government is committed to preserving the state's natural resources and safeguarding the environment for future generations in collaboration with the local communities.

Additionally, the 'Van Mitras' will play a key role in creating awareness about forest and environmental conservation, fostering a deeper understanding of sustainable forest management within the local communities, he said. PTI BPL RHL