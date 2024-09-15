Local Congress leader killed in West Bengal's Malda

Malda, Sept 15 (PTI) A local Congress leader was killed after gunshots were fired and crude bombs were hurled at him in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, an influential Congress of the Gopalpur area in Manikchak.

His family alleged that goons backed by the TMC killed him, a charge dismissed by the state's ruling party.

The incident happened at the Dharampur Stand market around 9 am. Saifuddin's family claimed that four-five men with their faces covered opened fire and hurled two crude bombs targetting him.

He died on the spot, they said.

The incident, which happened at the crowded market, led to tension in the area.

Police said they have started an investigation into the case.

Efforts were being made to identify those behind it, they said. PTI CORR BSM SOM