Local court to hear on Dec 18 UP govt plea to withdraw Akhlaq lynching case

Noida, Dec 12 (PTI) A fast-track court at Surajpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar has fixed December 18 for hearing the Uttar Pradesh government's application to withdraw the 2015 mob lynching case of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri, officials and counsel for the victim's family said on Friday.

The state government has sought withdrawal of charges against all the accused in the case, which pertains to the killing of Akhlaq in Bisahda village under Jarcha police station area over rumours that beef was stored in his home.

The matter came up before the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, where the prosecution informed that it had moved the withdrawal plea in compliance with an order issued by the state's Justice Section-5 (Criminal), Lucknow, on August 26.

Yusuf Saifi, counsel for the Akhlaq family, told PTI, "The court has set December 18 as the date for hearing the application for withdrawal of the case against the accused in the mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq." According to officials, the withdrawal application was filed by the Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal) following directives from the government and the Joint Director of Prosecution. The plea cites restoration of social harmony as the reason for seeking withdrawal of the case.

The 52-year-old Akhlaq, a resident of Bisahda village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, was lynched to death on September 28, 2015 by a mob allegedly over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house.

The lynching case is being heard by a fast-track court here in which the judgment is awaited.