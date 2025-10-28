Local CPI(M) leader in Palakkad among accused in illegal spirit case: Police

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) A local CPI(M) leader is among the six accused in a case of illegal transportation of 1,054 litres of spirit which was seized from the north Kerala district a day ago, police said on Tuesday.

An officer of Meenakshipuram police station said that four persons have been arrested while the remaining two, including the local CPI(M) leader, were in hiding.

The seizure was carried out on Monday afternoon and an FIR under various provisions of the Kerala Abkari Act was registered against the accused, the officer said.

An investigation has been launched and the search is on to trace the two absconding accused, he added.

Police said that the accused transported the spirit in 36 cans in a Bolero pickup and stored it in the property of one of the accused with the intention of mixing it with liquor for financial gain.

It said that information was received on Monday about the spirit being illegally stored at the property of one of the accused and a raid was carried out to seize the contraband.