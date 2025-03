Tirupati, March 3 (PTI) Two local entrepreneurs donated two electric scooters to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Monday.

Maruti Naidu and Devendra Naidu donated the scooters worth Rs 2.28 lakh, said a press release.

Following the donation, rituals were performed to the scooters in front of Lord Venkateswara temple.

Later, the keys of the two-wheelers were handed over to deputy executive officer Lokanatham, the press release added. PTI STH ADB