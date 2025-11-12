Local entrepreneurs to get collateral-free loans; focus on making Goans self-reliant: CM Sawant

Panaji, Nov 12 (PTI) The Goa government on Wednesday launched the amended ‘Mukhyamantri Swayamrojgar Yojana’ to provide collateral-free loans to local entrepreneurs, which aims to make Goans self-reliant, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The loans will be extended through the state-run Economic Development Corporation, he told reporters after launching the programme in Panaji.

“We are looking at self-reliance in all sectors. Entrepreneurship is in the DNA of Goans. We have been traditionally in the fishing business, farming and other activities, but eventually things changed,” the chief minister said.

The government has tweaked the ‘Mukhyamantri Swayamrojgar Yojana’ to extend collateral-free loans to local entrepreneurs, the CM said, adding, “We aim to make Goans self-reliant.” Sawant said youngsters were initially reluctant to become entrepreneurs, but they are now showing interest in the area due to the efforts of the government.

The directors of Technical Education and Skill Education have been providing training to college students in entrepreneurship, the CM said.

He said the central government’s Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India has been hand-holding with the state government in this initiative.

“Students are now learning entrepreneurship skills while being graduated from their respective colleges. This is a revolutionary step for the state,” Sawant said.

The chief minister said the coastal state has abundant opportunities for entrepreneurship in fields like manufacturing, tourism and hospitality and pharma, which were earlier dominated by non-Goans.

He said Goans can now avail these opportunities and become self-reliant. PTI RPS NR