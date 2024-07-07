Local leader of Apna Dal(S) shot dead in Prayagraj over land dispute

Prayagraj, Jul 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old local leader of the Apna Dal (Soneylal) was shot dead in a village here on Sunday over a land dispute, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said Indrajit alias Monu Patel (24) was murdered by his neighbour Sarvesh Patel in Harchakwapur village under the Soraon police station area.

He said Sarvesh Patel was arrested from the spot, and added that Monu Patel and the accused were engaged in an old land dispute.

According to local villagers, Monu Patel (24) was a secretary in the legal cell of the state-level political party.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Bharti added.