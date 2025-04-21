Local leader of JD(U) shot at in Patna

Patna, Apr 21 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants shot at and injured a woman, a local leader of the JD(U), in Patna’s Buddha Colony police station area, police said on Monday.

One person was detained by the police in connection with the incident which occurred on Sunday night.

"Sonia Devi, JD (U)’s chief of ward no. 24, was shot at by some unidentified armed assailants near her shop. After getting the information, police reached the spot and took her to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where she is undergoing treatment,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Law and Order (Patna), Sangita, told reporters.

On the basis of her statement, the police registered a case against five people and also detained one person for questioning.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the SDPO said. PTI PKD NN